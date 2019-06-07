GFS Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,240. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

