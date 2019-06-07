GFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.04. 259,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,847. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

