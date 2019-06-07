Glassman Wealth Services Buys 414 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in FedEx were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

FDX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.71. 400,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,878. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

