Global Financial Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,921 Shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (BLHY)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Shares of BLHY stock remained flat at $$23.95 during trading hours on Friday. 12,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,195. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

