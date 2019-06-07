Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 79,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $19.37 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

