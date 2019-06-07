Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,546,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.08. 38,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,151. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

