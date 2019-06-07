Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Insider David E. Simonelli Sells 10,000 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 26,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,225. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $681.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 951,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 203.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 668,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $4,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,215.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 468,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 383,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/great-lakes-dredge-dock-co-gldd-insider-david-e-simonelli-sells-10000-shares.html.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.