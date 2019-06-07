Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,508 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at $914,203.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

