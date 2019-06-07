Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in SLM Corp (SLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,817,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

