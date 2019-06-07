Greif (GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Greif has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $38.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

