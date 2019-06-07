GYM Group (GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.67 ($4.18).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.01 million and a P/E ratio of 45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from GYM Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. GYM Group’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other GYM Group news, insider Richard Darwin sold 11,080 shares of GYM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90), for a total value of £24,597.60 ($32,141.12).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

