Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 950.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/hasbro-inc-has-shares-bought-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.