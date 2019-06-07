Haverford Trust Co. Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/haverford-trust-co-increases-stake-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.