HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Position Cut by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $295,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/hca-healthcare-inc-hca-position-cut-by-first-eagle-investment-management-llc.html.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.