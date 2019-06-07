Head-To-Head Contrast: Poxel (PXXLF) versus The Competition

Poxel (OTCMKTS: PXXLF) is one of 562 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Poxel to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Poxel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poxel 0 0 0 0 N/A Poxel Competitors 4802 13589 28434 1034 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.50%. Given Poxel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poxel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poxel and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poxel $88.11 million $15.97 million 12.22 Poxel Competitors $2.13 billion $222.37 million -3.91

Poxel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Poxel. Poxel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Poxel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poxel N/A N/A N/A Poxel Competitors -1,496.32% -840.93% -29.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Poxel has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poxel’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Poxel peers beat Poxel on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles. The company is also developing PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that controls body energy metabolism and treats chronic metabolic diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Poxel SA has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharmaceuticals for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), an FXR agonist that is in Phase I study for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

