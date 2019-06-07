Head-To-Head Review: Chiasma (CHMA) & Insmed (INSM)

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chiasma and Insmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Insmed 0 1 6 0 2.86

Chiasma presently has a consensus target price of $10.95, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Insmed has a consensus target price of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 64.67%. Given Insmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insmed is more favorable than Chiasma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiasma and Insmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma N/A N/A -$31.26 million ($1.28) -5.70 Insmed $9.84 million 183.51 -$324.28 million ($4.17) -5.58

Chiasma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Chiasma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chiasma and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma N/A -87.99% -58.37% Insmed N/A -129.10% -50.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Chiasma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Chiasma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Insmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

