Head-To-Head Review: Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) & Aware (AWRE)

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies -2.14% 3.26% 2.29% Aware 11.54% 3.19% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sailpoint Technologies and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 72.70%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than Aware.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $248.92 million 6.07 $3.67 million $0.16 106.50 Aware $16.13 million 4.30 $1.23 million N/A N/A

Sailpoint Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aware.

Risk and Volatility

Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats Aware on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.