Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Receives $108.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,996. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $714.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.59 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

