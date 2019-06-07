Horizon Discovery Group (HZD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 152.33 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Horizon Discovery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The firm has a market cap of $229.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.

In other news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 13,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £20,028.84 ($26,171.23).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

