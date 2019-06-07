Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,083 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 567,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 491,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,085,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,648,000 after purchasing an additional 474,978 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPT shares. BidaskClub cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

