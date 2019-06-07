Hostelworld Group (HSW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSW. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

HSW opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 million and a PE ratio of 18.52. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 363.50 ($4.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Hostelworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Hostelworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

