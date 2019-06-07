Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,803. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

