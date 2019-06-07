HSBC Analysts Give T-Mobile Us (TMUS) a $85.00 Price Target

HSBC set a $85.00 target price on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.08.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $75.95 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

