Huntsworth (HNT) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNT. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

LON HNT opened at GBX 99.10 ($1.29) on Monday. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $363.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

