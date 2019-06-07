Huobi Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60.74 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00038653 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bibox and DDEX. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $156.04 million and $60.74 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $767.08 or 0.09500716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000338 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014111 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, LBank, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

