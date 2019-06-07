i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of i3 Verticals in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $586,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 333.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 333.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

