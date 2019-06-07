IDEX Co. (IEX) Stake Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $159.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $2,382,490.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

