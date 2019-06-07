Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Receives $29.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $7,535,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,571,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,192,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 5,473.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 215.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

