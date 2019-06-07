Incent Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002367 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $26,287.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00399767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.49 or 0.02507882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00153037 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004301 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

