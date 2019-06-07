IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,935,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,179 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,943,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 2,019,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 828,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,963.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 785,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.11. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,597. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $30.82.

