INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

