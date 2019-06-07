Information Services Group (III) and Digipath (DIGP) Financial Survey

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Digipath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.70% 11.69% 4.14% Digipath -69.41% -169.53% -111.74%

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digipath has a beta of 4.45, suggesting that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Digipath shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Information Services Group and Digipath, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Digipath.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Digipath’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $275.77 million 0.50 $5.68 million $0.22 13.39 Digipath $2.84 million 2.35 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digipath.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Digipath on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Digipath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

