Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Director Purchases 21,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $37,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

electroCore stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in electroCore by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 518,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on electroCore from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on electroCore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

