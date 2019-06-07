Insider Buying: Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Peter W. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GCBC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.