Insider Buying: Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Director Acquires 1,985 Shares of Stock

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director Jerry Windlinger purchased 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 243,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,253. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 462.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

