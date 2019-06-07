Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Insider Sells 13,393 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.26. 1,296,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $16,338,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

