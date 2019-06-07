Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Director Sells 17,544 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,877. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,728,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Director Sells 17,544 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/insider-selling-church-dwight-co-inc-chd-director-sells-17544-shares-of-stock.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.