Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $85,665.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.
Shares of CCOI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,638. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.57.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.95%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
