Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (ECL) EVP Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,497. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,004,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,750.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,953,000 after acquiring an additional 981,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,158,000 after acquiring an additional 656,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after acquiring an additional 403,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

