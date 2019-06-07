Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Sells 38,002 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $1,342,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $2,544,564.98.

On Monday, May 13th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,146 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $588,111.86.

On Friday, May 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $45,416.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,603 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $343,537.20.

On Monday, May 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.88.

On Friday, April 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 139,330 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,041,963.30.

On Monday, April 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 189 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,481.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,962 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,256.86.

On Wednesday, March 20th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,058 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $615,946.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $467,235.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $36.90 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $566.84 million, a P/E ratio of 184.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Sells 38,002 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/insider-selling-goosehead-insurance-inc-gshd-insider-sells-38002-shares-of-stock.html.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.