Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,449.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Nakasone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of Hormel Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45.

NYSE HRL opened at $41.49 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,403,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

