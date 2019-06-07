Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick E. Scura, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,845.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,029. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.24 million. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/insider-selling-northfield-bancorp-inc-nfbk-director-sells-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.