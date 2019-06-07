Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 85.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream GP were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMGP remained flat at $$12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Antero Midstream GP Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

