Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIL. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,943,000.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock remained flat at $$37.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

