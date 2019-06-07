InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,848,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $9,436,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 254.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $67.37.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

