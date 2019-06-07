Interface, Inc. (TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $360.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.30 million and the lowest is $355.80 million. Interface reported sales of $283.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.85 on Friday. Interface has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $922.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Interface by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Interface by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Interface by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Interface by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Interface by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

