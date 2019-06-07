IntriCon Co. (IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. IntriCon reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IntriCon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other IntriCon news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $120,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IntriCon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IntriCon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIN stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $76.80.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

