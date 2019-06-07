Intrust Bank NA Has $184,000 Holdings in AEGON (AEG)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AEGON were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 68.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 98,624 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,769,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 180,224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AEGON by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AEGON by 3,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 600,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 585,409 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ING Group raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CL King raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 408,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.19. AEGON has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intrust Bank NA Has $184,000 Holdings in AEGON (AEG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/intrust-bank-na-has-184000-holdings-in-aegon-aeg.html.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.