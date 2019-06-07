Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $51.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

