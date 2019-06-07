Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires 2,271 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $484,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

